Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Seals victory with empty-netter

Matthews notched an empty-net goal on four shots and won nine of 15 (69.2 percent) faceoffs in Monday's 5-2 win over Nashville.

Matthews put the finishing touches on Toronto's win when he hit the empty net with 1:32 left in regulation. It was his 35th goal in 50 games this season, already putting him within striking distance of the career-high 40 he scored as a rookie in 2016-17. The 22-year-old failed to hit 70 games played in each of the last two seasons due to injuries, limiting his year-long production. If he can continue his current pace and stay healthy the entire year, Matthews could be on his way to a 50-goal, 100-point campaign.