Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Season-long goal streak
Matthews stretched his goal streak to six games and 10 goals with a goal and assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.
Matthews has 14 points in six games. There's no way he can continue this pace, but he certainly can top the century mark if he keeps pushing this hard.
