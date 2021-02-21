Matthews scored twice on the power play and added two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Matthews posted his second straight four-point game. His remarkable run is almost beyond description at this point. The superstar center is on a 16-game point streak, during which he has 18 goals, 10 helpers, and a plus-12 rating. He simply can't be stopped right now, so fantasy managers should keep the top-five talent locked into their lineups.