Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Second to 30 goals this season
Matthews tallied twice on eight shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.
Matthews' second goal came with just 14 seconds left in the third period, forcing overtime. He would add a tally in the shootout, but it wasn't enough to win. The 22-year-old has seven markers and four helpers on a six-game point streak, and 18 points in his last 10 outings. He's at 31 goals, 54 points, 169 shots on goal and a plus-17 rating in 45 appearances this season. At his current scoring pace, a 50-goal campaign is attainable, which would be the first time the American has reached the half-century mark.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Eight points on four-game streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Bags two points in road win•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Second in NHL in goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Massive night for big man•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Collects two helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Adds two more scores•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.