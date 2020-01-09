Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Second to 30 goals this season

Matthews tallied twice on eight shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

Matthews' second goal came with just 14 seconds left in the third period, forcing overtime. He would add a tally in the shootout, but it wasn't enough to win. The 22-year-old has seven markers and four helpers on a six-game point streak, and 18 points in his last 10 outings. He's at 31 goals, 54 points, 169 shots on goal and a plus-17 rating in 45 appearances this season. At his current scoring pace, a 50-goal campaign is attainable, which would be the first time the American has reached the half-century mark.