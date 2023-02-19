Matthews delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Canadiens.
One came on the power play; the other at even strength. Both were primary assists. Matthews has put up two straight two-point games (one goal, three assists) since his return from a knee injury, and he has 57 points, including 26 goals, in 49 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Gets two points in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Playing Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Practices in regular jersey•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Skates before practice Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Shifts to IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Out a minimum of three weeks•