Matthews had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

The goal was his 55th of the season, which made him the first Maple Leafs player to ever reach the 55-goal mark multiple times in their career. Matthews put up 60 goals in 2021-22. And he is the only active NHLer with multiple seasons of 40 even-strength goals (44; 2021-22).