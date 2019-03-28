Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sets new career high in loss

Matthews scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.

He basically willed the Leafs to a point in the standings. With the score 3-2 for Philly to begin the third period, Matthews picked Sean Couturier's pocket at the Toronto blue line, took the puck the length of the ice and scored on his own rebound to tie it. Then, after the Flyers re-took the lead, he caused another turnover in the offensive zone that resulted in William Nylander going top shelf from the slot. Matthews now has six goals and 11 points in the last nine contests, pushing the 21-year-old to a career high 71 points (36 goals, 35 helpers) through 63 games on the season.