Matthews set up the game-winning goal in overtime Thursday in a 3-2 victory over the Stars.

It was his 200th career assist. He dished a nice pass to Nick Robertson on a three-on-one rush in overtime and the rookie made no mistake on a one-timer past Scott Wedgewood. Matthews has three points (one goal, two assists) in five games so far, but has still managed 24 shots under heavy checking from the opponents' best. It's only a matter of time before he explodes offensively.