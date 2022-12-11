Matthews had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over Calgary on Saturday.

Matthews scored the opening goal at 5:04 of the first on a power play -- he went glove side from the slot and the puck was off his stick in a remarkable 0.4 seconds. Yes, that fast. Matthews has a goal in four straight games and points in seven (six goals, seven assists). Last year's Rocket Richard winner is starting to gain a lot of momentum on the score sheet and has 15 goals and 34 points in 29 games so far.