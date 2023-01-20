Matthews scored twice Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Jets.

He came out of the first intermission like a man possessed. Off the opening faceoff, he put the puck through Mark Scheifele's legs at the blue line, skated to the left circle and scored five-hole on Connor Hellebuyck, just eight seconds into the frame. Then Matthews pushed the score to 2-0 at 3:47 of the same frame when he took a pass from Michael Bunting and almost instantly went blocker side from the slot. Matthews has five goals during a four-game goal streak and 11 points, including seven goals, on his current eight-game point streak. Since November 26, he has been put up at least a point in 20-of-22 games (15 goals, 15 assists).