Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Seventeen points in last 11 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over Winnipeg on Saturday.
Matthews has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past five games and 17 points, including 10 goals, in 11 games since Christmas. Matthews has fired 47 shots in that span. Two words: he's back.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Finds twine in overtime loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores goal, assist Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Six goals on three-game streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Now top scorer in franchise history•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Massive four-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ready to rock•