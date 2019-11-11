Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Shakes apple tree

Matthews registered four assists in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Normally a dangerous finisher, Matthews took a turn as a playmaker Sunday, setting up William Nylander twice and John Tavares and Andreas Johnsson once each on the power play. Matthews also had 10 shots on goal in the contest, so his lack of tallies was not without effort. He's been a point machine this year, now with 13 scores and 12 helpers in 19 contests.