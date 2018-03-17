Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sheds non-contact jersey

Matthews (shoulder) dropped his no-contact designation for Saturday's practice session, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Matthews didn't take part in the line rushes, suggesting he will sit out once again, but the star pivot appears to be nearing a return to the lineup. Assuming he can get another practice or two under his belt over the next couple of days, Matthews could be back in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Lightning.

