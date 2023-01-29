Matthews (knee) was put on injured reserve Sunday.
The Leafs announced Friday that Matthews would be out for at least three weeks due to a sprained knee. He has amassed 25 goals, 53 points, 200 shots on net, 63 blocks and 60 hits in 47 games this season. Toronto activated blueliner T.J. Brodie (rib) from injured reserve Sunday in a corresponding move.
