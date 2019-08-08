Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Should see increased ice time

Matthews will get a bit more ice time in 2019-2020, reports Matt Larkin of The Hockey News.

"[Matthews] should be right around the 19-minute mark," said Leafs' coach Mike Babcock of his young star. "I think that's where [Auston's] the best, for sure ... he's earned the right over time as he's gotten better and better to earn more and more." Matthews averaged 18:33 of ice time in 68 games last season and that increased to 19:47 in seven playoff games. The 19-minute average means some nights will be 18 while others will be 20. Even one more shift a game on average means a few more solid offensive chances. And that may get him close to his first 50-goal season ... if he can stay healthy.