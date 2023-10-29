Matthews had an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.
He delivered a sweet dish to William Nylander on the power play. Matthews added four shots, and his 10 points (seven goals, three assists) have him sitting third in team scoring.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pockets helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: March to greatness continues•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two games, two hatties•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Hat trick in opener•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Penalty kill time on horizon•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Makes four-year commitment to Leafs•