Matthews set up a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
It was a perfect tape-to-tape pass from the left half wall onto William Nylander's stick in the high slot. Matthews is seeing tight checking from opponents who are eager to slow him down, but he still fired seven shots and laid six hits. An offensive outburst is just around the corner.
