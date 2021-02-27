Matthews (wrist) won't be available for Saturday's game against the Oilers, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Matthews is considered day-to-day with his wrist injury, so he could be back as soon as Monday for a rematch with Edmonton. With Matthews on the shelf, John Tavares is expected to center the Maple Leafs' top line Saturday night.
