Matthews (rest) won't dress for Friday's regular-season finale against the Bruins, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Matthews, Mitch Marner and Jack Campbell will all be rested against Boston. Matthews, who will finish the regular season having racked up an eye-popping 60 goals and 106 points through 73 contests, will be ready to rock for Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' first-round matchup with Tampa Bay.