Matthews (rest) won't play Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Matthews will get to take a breather after scoring his 40th goal of the season in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over Florida. He has amassed 85 points, 324 shots on goal, 91 blocked shots and 78 hits in 73 contests this campaign.
