Matthews scored a goal Thursday in a 5-0 win over Los Angeles. He had six shots.

The puck was off his stick almost as quickly as it touched the tape. Matthews is riding a six-game scoring streak that includes five goals and five assists. He's up to 31 points in 28 games on the season, and is really starting to get into a groove. Matthews is far off his Rocket Richard pace from last season, but is an elite threat at any time.