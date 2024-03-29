Matthews (illness) had a game-high 10 shots on goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over the Capitals.
He looked no worse for wear after missing the earlier skate because of illness. Matthews is still waiting on his 60th goal of the season, but was able to extend his scoring streak to six games and 12 points, including four goals.
