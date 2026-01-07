Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Six goals on three-game streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Florida.
Matthews now has goals in three straight games (six total), and the snipe extended the superstar's point streak to five games (seven goals, four assists). The Maple Leafs honored Matthews for becoming the team's all-time leading goal-scorer with a special pregame ceremony. He now has 422 goals and is tenth on the NHL's active goal leaders.
