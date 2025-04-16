Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-0 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

It was Matthews' 400th career goal in his 628th game. He's the second Leafs player to hit that mark with the franchise; Mats Sundin was the first. He's also the sixth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 400 goals. Who's ahead of him? Wayne Gretzky (436), Mike Bossy (506), Mario Lemieux (508), Brett Hull (520) and Jari Kurri (608). Well done, @AM34.