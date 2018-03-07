Play

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Skates ahead of team session

Matthews (shoulder) skated ahead of team practice Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Given Matthews' importance to the Leafs and the hockey world in general, his progress is being monitored very carefully. The star pivot with 50 points (28 goals, 22 assists) through 50 games will have at least three more days to rest ahead of the next contest -- he's already missed the last five.

