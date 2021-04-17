Matthews (wrist) skated without limitations Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Matthews skated on the first line and the top power-play unit Saturday, so he's certainly trending toward a return for Sunday's game versus the Canucks. However, coach Sheldon Keefe said the team wouldn't make a final decision until Sunday, per Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca. The 23-year-old currently leads the league with 32 goals through 40 games.