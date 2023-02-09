Matthews (knee) skated before practice Thursday in a non-contact jersey, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Matthews suffered a sprained knee two weeks ago and was expected to be out a minimum of three weeks at that time. The superstar center has 25 goals and 53 points with 200 shots on goal in 47 games this season.
