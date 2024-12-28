Matthews (upper body) skated for 30 minutes Saturday, but will not play versus Washington, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
This is the first time that Matthews has been seen on the ice since he was re-injured in Buffalo on Dec. 20. Matthews could return as early as Dec. 31 against the Islanders. Matthews has 11 goals and 12 assists in 24 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ruled out next two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ruled out for Monday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Not expected to play•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Nets PP goal Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: 50 goals in 2024•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: First game-winner of season•