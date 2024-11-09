Matthews (upper body) is skating for the first time this week at practice Saturday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.
Matthews is on injured reserve and will not be eligible to play Saturday versus Montreal, but this bodes well for Tuesday's tilt at home against Ottawa. The 27-year-old superstar has five goals and 11 points in 13 games this season.
