Matthews (illness) skated at practice, though his status remains unclear for Saturday's Game 7 against the Bruins, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

It's the first time Matthews has practiced since he left Game 4 with an illness. He has missed the next two games of the series. Getting Matthews back would be a massive boost for the Leafs in Game 7, though it appears he'll remain a game-time decision for now.