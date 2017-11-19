Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Slated for action
Matthews (upper body) took part in warmups ahead of Saturday's game against Montreal and appears ready to play, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
All eyes were on the American dynamo ahead of puck drop, as it appeared that Matthews would be ready to return after a four-game absence. Matthews, who has 10 goals and 10 assists in 17 games, will center the team's top line, being flanked by Zach Hyman and William Nylander.
