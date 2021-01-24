Matthews (upper body) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Flames, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Matthews took line rushes in the top six and will return to action after missing just one game with the upper-body injury he suffered during Thursday's practice. The 23-year-old started the year red-hot with five points in as many games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Out Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Exits practice Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Notches second goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Top line starting to roll•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Lean, mean hockey machine•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Propels Leafs to comeback win•