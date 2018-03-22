Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Slated to return Thursday

Matthews (shoulder) is expected to play Thursday night against the Predators, according to Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock, James Mirtle of The Athletic Canada reports.

On Wednesday, Matthews told reporters that he's ready to go, though Babcock preferred to wait until game day to make the official call. After all, the phenom was originally expected to return Tuesday night against the Lightning, but that didn't come to fruition. Barring a late setback, fantasy owners aplenty will be following suit and activating Matthews for what promises to be a tightly contested road match against the playoff-bound Preds; he has one goal in three games facing them in his young career.