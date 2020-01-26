Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Slotting in Monday
Matthews (wrist) will play in Monday's game versus the Predators, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Matthews didn't participate in the All-Star Game due to this injury, and although he's admitted he's not fully healthy, the 22-year-old sniper will gear up in the cross-conference clash. He underwent acute treatment on his wrist during the bye week, but this could be a nagging issue as the year progresses. Matthews has 34 goals and 57 points -- 17 on the power play -- through 49 games.
