Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers on Saturday.

The goal was a fluke -- it deflected off two Oilers' players and redirected into the net. But it was enough to snap a five-game goal drought for the NHL leader in that category. Matthews, whose game was clearly affected by a wrist injury a month ago, looks like he's finally close to his old form. He rang iron a couple of times and Mike Smith barely saw the shots. Opposing goalies beware if Matthews is over that injury -- the next few weeks could be hard on them.