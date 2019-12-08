Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Snaps goal drought in big way

Matthews scored twice, including once on the power play, in a 5-2 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Matthews had been in a five-game goal drought -- a span where he picked up just one assist -- so this was a big sigh of relief for the pivot, the Leafs and all the fans. He's been working on trying to improve his 200-foot game, so that's been taking a lot of his focus. And it's working -- Matthews is backchecking more and his faceoff work has improved. Remarkably, despite that drought, he's still on a near-50 goal pace.