Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Snipes second of preseason

Matthews scored his second goal of the preseason in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Sabres.

He is skating with Patrick Marleau and Tyler Ennis, and the trio has looked sharp together. Ennis is skating in place of William Nylander, who remains a hold-out due to a contract dispute. Regardless, Matthews has a real opportunity to snipe 50 goals this season, that is if he remains healthy.

