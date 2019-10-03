Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Snipes twice in season opener
Matthews scored a pair of goals and led all players with eight shots in Toronto's 5-3 win over Ottawa on Wednesday.
Matthews scored consecutive goals just under seven minutes apart in the second period, the second tally coming on the power play. It was an explosive start to the regular season for the 22-year-old, who endured a turbulent end to training camp after an alleged off-ice incident from May became publicly known just over a week ago. A healthy Matthews could very well surpass the 37 goals and 73 points he posted a year ago.
