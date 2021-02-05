Matthews potted a pair of goals on a game-high seven shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over Vancouver.

Matthews' first goal was a thing of beauty. The 23-year-old blazed through all three zones before beating Thatcher Demko five-hole to open the scoring just under three minutes into the game. He added another goal 3:04 into the second period, converting a slick Mitch Marner backdoor feed from a difficult angle. Matthews is off to a terrific start to the season, collecting points in eight of his first nine games.