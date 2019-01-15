Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sparks offense in loss to Avs
Matthews picked up two assists in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.
The 21-year-old has had a quick start to 2019, scoring a goal and seven points in six games, but his minus-3 rating is more a reflection of the Leafs' record over that stretch than his own play. Matthews missed a month earlier in the season due to a shoulder injury, but despite that he's still on pace for his first 90-point campaign with 20 goals and 42 points through 31 games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ends brief goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Enters rare space in modern NHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Streak at five games and 10 points•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Closes game in overtime•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Goal-a-palooza continues•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Dazzles in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...