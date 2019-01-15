Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sparks offense in loss to Avs

Matthews picked up two assists in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

The 21-year-old has had a quick start to 2019, scoring a goal and seven points in six games, but his minus-3 rating is more a reflection of the Leafs' record over that stretch than his own play. Matthews missed a month earlier in the season due to a shoulder injury, but despite that he's still on pace for his first 90-point campaign with 20 goals and 42 points through 31 games.