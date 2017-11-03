Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sports plus-14 rating after two-point effort
Matthews had a goal, an assist and six shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.
Matthews turned the tide with his 10th goal of the season late in the second after his team fell behind 5-0, but it was too little too late at that point. The sophomore sensation was immune to the defensive struggles around him, finishing with a plus-2 rating to raise his season mark to a league-leading plus-14.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Another multi-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two more points for rising star•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Bounces back after streak ends•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Point streak now at five games and eight points•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores late in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores overtime winner•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...