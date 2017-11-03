Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sports plus-14 rating after two-point effort

Matthews had a goal, an assist and six shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Matthews turned the tide with his 10th goal of the season late in the second after his team fell behind 5-0, but it was too little too late at that point. The sophomore sensation was immune to the defensive struggles around him, finishing with a plus-2 rating to raise his season mark to a league-leading plus-14.

