Matthews had a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- to go with eight shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.
Matthews tied the game at a goal apiece in the first period and assisted on John Tavares' third goal of the night in the third. In between, Matthews consistently generated chances en route to a season high shot total. After scoring only one goal through seven games, Matthews has found the form that helped him pot 60 last season, lighting the lamp in three of his last four games.
