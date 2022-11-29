Matthews scored a goal and was credited with an assist during Monday's 4-2 win over the host Red Wings.

Matthews, who has collected five points in his past two outings, unleashed a first-period wrist shot Monday that goalie Ville Husso couldn't handle. The 25-year-old center sparked a four-goal surge that resulted in Husso's early exit. Matthews continues to torment the Red Wings, collecting 29 points, including 16 goals, in 18 career contests. Matthews paced the Maple Leafs with five shots and five blocks during 18:05 of ice time Monday.