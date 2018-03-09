Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Status quo
Matthews (shoulder) is still wearing a red non-contact jersey on the ice ahead of team practices, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
The stud pivot is likely to return late next week, according to Darren Dreger of TSN, which would seem to rule Matthews out for both Saturday's game against the Penguins and Wednesday's clash with the Stars, but Dreger cautions that "nothing is set in stone." Obviously, Matthews will need to prove that he can withstand contact before getting the green light to return to game action.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Skates ahead of team session•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Making progress in recovery•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Expected to miss at least a week•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Waiting on MRI results•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...