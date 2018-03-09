Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Status quo

Matthews (shoulder) is still wearing a red non-contact jersey on the ice ahead of team practices, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

The stud pivot is likely to return late next week, according to Darren Dreger of TSN, which would seem to rule Matthews out for both Saturday's game against the Penguins and Wednesday's clash with the Stars, but Dreger cautions that "nothing is set in stone." Obviously, Matthews will need to prove that he can withstand contact before getting the green light to return to game action.