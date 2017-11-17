Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Status quo
Matthews (upper body) told reporters there has been "no decision yet," on whether he'll be available against Montreal on Saturday, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
Matthews continues to practice with the team, including taking line rushes, but with no update on his status, fantasy owners will have to wait until closer to puck drop Saturday. Despite the star center's absence, the Leafs continue to roll with wins in all four games without him.
