Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Status to be decided Thursday

Matthews (shoulder) feels like he could play, but an official determination on his readiness for game action won't be made until Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN.careports.

Matthews reportedly practiced in his normal top-line spot Wednesday morning, and afterward sounded quite confident that he'll be fit to play against the Predators on Thursday night. Coach Mike Babcock took a more reserved approach concerning Matthews by telling the media that the star pivot's status won't officially be revealed until game day. Either way, it sounds like 2016's first overall draft pick -- who's accumulated 28 goals and 22 assists in 53 games -- is very close to returning for the playoff-bound Leafs.