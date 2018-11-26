Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Still held out of rushes
Matthews (shoulder) did not take part in line rushes at practice Monday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Matthews -- who was previously ruled out against the Bruins on Monday -- will need to fully participate in practice before he can rejoin the lineup. In addition, the Leafs will need to activate the all-star center off injured reserve as the last step in the recovery process. Once healthy, Matthews should rejoin Patrick Marleau and Kasperi Kapanen on the second line.
