Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Streak at five games and 10 points

Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Matthews has hit the score sheet in every match since his return -- that's five games and 10 points, including six goals. He has 26 points in just 16 games this season and continues to show that he's perhaps the best sniping center in the NHL.

