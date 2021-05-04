Matthews scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal.
Matthews tallied his 39th goal of the season late in the second period, deflecting a Jake Muzzin point shot to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead. Matthews will take a four-game goal streak in Thursday's home clash with the Canadiens. He has 63 points in 48 games on the year.
