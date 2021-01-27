Matthews scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Matthews has enjoyed his time in Alberta, with two goals and an assist in two games versus the Flames. The 23-year-old center gave the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead in the first period with his tally, then set up Mitch Marner for the game-winner in the third. Through seven appearances, Matthews has four goals, four assists, 31 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating.